Protest against Agnipath scheme in Coimbatore

Members of Viduthalai Chiruthaigal Katchi, Thanthai Periyar Dravidar Kazhagam, Socialist Democratic Party of India and other political organisations staged a demonstration outside the BSNL office near the Collectorate here on Saturday in protest against the Agnipath scheme.

Around 50 members participated in the protest and raised slogans against the Centre’s scheme. They highlighted the unemployment issue in the country and alleged that Agnipath scheme was “saffronisation of military.”