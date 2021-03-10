‘Protect Thadagam valley from the plundering of red earth’

Coimbatore

10 March 2021 00:02 IST

Various associations that have been demanding banning of indiscriminate mining of red earth by brick makers in Thadagam valley staged a protest here on Tuesday, urging the authorities to put an end to ‘the plundering of natural resources.’

The protesters wanted the district administration, Revenue Department, Geology and Mining, Tangedco and the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board to take steps and follow various directions of courts to stop illegal mining of red earth in five village panchayats in Thadagam valley.

State president of Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam S.A. Chinnasamy said that the government should not allow plundering of natural resources.

“It is sad to see that officials attached to various government departments act in favour of people who plunder the soil. The indiscriminate act has led to large scale pollution and depletion of groundwater level. Natural ways of streams and elephants have also been destroyed due to huge and deep pits dug for soil plundering,” he said.

N. Panneerselvam, president of Samooganeedhi Panjami Nila Meetpu Iyakkam, alleged that brick makers plundered soil from Panchami lands too.

He accused the Police, Revenue and Geology and Mining Departments of supporting people who are involved in illegal mining of red earth.

S. Ganesh, an activist from Thadagam, alleged that large scale brick production through illegal means also involved evasion of GST and Income Tax by brick makers.

Leaders and members of Tamilaga Vivasayigal Sangam, Thadagam Valley Kanimavala Pathukappu Kuzhu, Samooganeedhi Panjami Nila Meetpu Iyakkam, Kousika Nadhi Uzhavar Kuzhu and Kovai Mavatta Irular Samooga Munnetra Sangam took part in the protest.