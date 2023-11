November 23, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The prospects of Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance (INDIA) was bright for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls, general secretary of Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam told mediapersons at the Coimbatore airport on Thursday.

“Seat-sharing talks have not begun yet,” Mr. Vaiko, who was here on a personal visit, quipped when asked about the number of seats the party intends to seek for contesting in the election as part of opposition-led formation..