Proprietor of restaurant chain in Coimbatore, three others arrested for duping investor of ₹ 13.5 crore 

April 14, 2023 07:47 pm | Updated 07:47 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Coimbatore District Crime Branch (DCB) officials have arrested the proprietor of a restaurant chain and three of his relatives on charges of cheating an investor of ₹ 13.5 crore.

The arrested were Miju C. Moidu (52), a native of Ernakulam in Kerala, his son Zain Moidu (27), brother Manoj C. Moidu (48), and nephew Anain Sibi (25).

The DCB officials said that Miju was the founder and chairman of ‘TN 43’ chain of restaurants that have multiple branches in the Nilgiris and Coimbatore districts. The accused befriended Balakrishnan, a businessman residing in Saibaba Colony, and convinced him to invest ₹ 4.5 crore in seven branches of his restaurant chain. The accused promised to give him 90% profit from the branches for which the investment was made. Mr. Balakrishnan also paid ₹ 9 crore to Miju, who assured him to arrange a property in the Nilgiris, officials said.

Mr. Balakrishanan complained to the DCB that Miju cheated him of ₹ 13.5 crore. Investigations by the DCB found that the accused transferred the money from the account of the restaurant to his son Zain, brother Manoj and nephew Anain Sibi without the knowledge of Mr. Balakrishanan.

According to the DCB, Anain Sibi has been running another restaurant, ‘1947’, which has three branches at Palladam and one at Walayar. The investigators also found out that Miju ran a textile showroom, ‘My Fashion Clothing’, at Hosur in 2019 and cheated investors in similar manner.

Based on the instructions of DCB Deputy Superintendent of Police A. Murali, a team led by sub-inspector P.R. Jeganathan arrested Miju, Zain and Manoj from Kochi on Thursday. Anain Sibi was arrested from Palladam. They were produced before a magistrate and remanded in judicial custody.