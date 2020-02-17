Coimbatore

‘Proposed textile policy will support growth of knitting sector’

(From right) Director of Handlooms and Textiles M. Karunakaran, Tiruppur South MLA S. Gunasekaran and Apparel Export Promotion Council Chairman A. Sakthivel at one of the stalls in the 47th India International Knit Fair in Tiruppur on Monday.

The soon-to-be-unveiled textile policy will support the growth of knitting and textile sector in the State, said M. Karunakaran, Director of Handlooms and Textiles, here on Monday.

Inaugurating the 47th edition of the India International Knit Fair here, Mr. Karunakaran recalled the recommendations made in the 2019 textile policy such as the incentives for processing, knitting and powerloom sectors and for setting up of industrial parks.

Apparel Export Promotion Council Chairman A. Sakthivel, who is also the chairman of India Knit Fair Association (IKFA) said that 40 buyers and about 100 buying agents are expected to visit the fair. “We hope that the [knitwear] exports will improve after this fair,” he said, acknowledging that there had been a three-year slump in knitwear exports.

In the future, overseas buyers will not only depend on China for textile imports but also India, he said.

The 40 stalls present in the fair had participants from Tiruppur and Chennai. The fair will conclude on Wednesday, according to the organisers. Tiruppur South MLA S. Gunasekaran also took part in the function.

