Proposed govt. cancer treatment facility in Tiruppur gets over ₹3 crore as donation

The proposed cancer treatment facility at the Government Medical College Hospital in Tiruppur received ₹3.59 crore as donation from various donors during a review meeting held at the Collectorate here on Saturday.

A release from the district administration said the meeting was chaired by Minister for Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan, who participated in virtual mode, and was presided over by Minister for Adi Dravidar and Tribal Welfare N. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj. Tiruppur South MLA K. Selvaraj, Tiruppur Mayor N. Dinesh Kumar, District Collector S. Vineeth, Corporation Commissioner Kranti Kumar Pati, hospital Dean cum Special Officer R. Murugesan along with members of Rotary Clubs and industrialists participated in the meeting.

To be constructed under the Namakku Naame scheme on the Government Medical College Hospital premises, the project worth was estimated to be ₹60 crore, in which the State government would provide ₹30 crore and the remaining half would be funded through donors. The cheques were presented to Ms. Kayalvizhi Selvaraj by over two dozen donors following the meeting, the release said.