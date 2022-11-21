Proposals for check dams across Amaravathy river to conserve runoff water

November 21, 2022 06:17 pm | Updated 06:17 pm IST

Two proposals for check dams at Kumaralingam and Kadathur across Amaravathy river have been forwarded to the government and if permission is given, the 12.5 tmc ft of water that drained off during the current monsoon could be conserved in future.

The Amarathy dam that is located 20 km from Udumalpet in Tiruppur district has 90 ft storage capacity and irrigated about 55,000 acres in Tiruppur and Karur districts. During the current monsoon season, 12.5 tmc ft of surplus water drained off the reservoir. The Amaravathy reservoir is also home to many comprehensive drinking water supply schemes.

Former AIADMK minister and Amaravathy Nagar Co-operative Sugar Mills president C. Shanmugavel said steps should be taken to create lakes and ponds on either side of the Amaravathy reservoir and by drawing water through pumping, the run off water could be saved.

The plea for upper Amaravathi reservoir project was shelved even as it began gaining momenum because the land came under the Anaimalai Tiger Reserve.

When contacted, Public Works Department officials said the two check dam proposals had been mooted at ₹15 crore and technical feasibilities were under study by the Erode division. Once the study was completed, works would begin at both these places, they added