Proposal worth ₹135 crore sent to CMA for sewage channels in Salem Corporation limits, says Mayor Ramachandran

Mayor A. Ramachandran has said that a proposal worth ₹135 crore was sent to the Commissioner of Municipal Administration (CMA) for constructing a sewage channel.

Mr. Ramachandran presided over the Salem Corporation council meeting held on Friday in which 97 resolutions were passed.

Ward 32 councillor K. Boumika Tapsira (DMK) said that due to flyover works, buses were diverted via Second Agraharam and TMS bus stop. So, the encroachment should be removed in the locality to reduce traffic congestion, she added.

Ward 43 councillor S. Gunasekaran (DMK) demanded a meeting with the owners of the contract companies that carry out works in Corporation limits in all the 60 wards. Adequate conservancy workers should be given to wards that have a high population.

Ward 9 councillor V. Deivalingam (DMK) sought an interdepartmental meeting with the Highways Department regarding stormwater drainage works taking place on State highway roads from Ammapet to Ponnammapet.

Councillor of Ward 56 A.S. Saravanan (DMK) and Ward 60 councillor S.A. Varadharaj (AIADMK) demanded an end to collecting of taxes from handloom and powerloom units in the name of professional tax. Mr. Saravanan claimed this compulsory tax collection would create a bad name for the DMK government. Mr. Varadharaj claimed the bill collectors do not show respect to the councillors.

Opposition leader and Ward 36 councillor N. Yadhavamoorthy (AIADMK) alleged that parking stands in the new bus stand were collecting more fees and platforms in the bus stand were occupied by shops.

Replying to the demands and allegations, Mr. Ramachandran assured the councillors to remove the encroachments and said a proposal was sent to CMA for constructing sewage channels in Salem Corporation limits. At present, work is taking place to the tune of ₹64.26 crore.

Corporation Commissioner S. Balachander said that Chief Minister M.K. Stalin, during his Dharmapuri visit three months ago, announced four schemes worth ₹79 crore for Salem Corporation, including replacing old motors and renovating the Nangavalli-Mettur water scheme.

Later, DMK councillors hailed the DMK alliance victory in the Lok Sabha elections. Irked by this, AIADMK councillors led by Yadhavamoorthy walked out of the meeting, alleging the council session had become a meeting to praise the DMK government.

