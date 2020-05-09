Coimbatore

Proposal to set up Tasmac outlet in Hogenakkal opposed

The Communist Party of India (Marxist) has opposed a proposal to set up a Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) outlet in the vicinity of Hogenakkal tourist spot here on Saturday.

The proposal of the district administration to set up a Tasmac outlet in the vicinity of the tourist spot, which was also in the proximity of the government hospital and government school in Hogenakkal has left the locals and the political parties outraged.

Petition submitted

According to the CPI (M) Hogenakkal unit, the move was an outrage against the public safety and demanded that the proposal be immediately scrapped.

Earlier, the local party functionaries met the tahsildar of Pennagaram and petitioned against the outlet.

According to the party, the tourist spot is a hit amongst tourists from within Tamil Nadu and the neighbouring States, with a significant proportion of women and children frequenting the destination.

However, a Tasmac outlet in the vicinity will increase the risks of safety of tourists, who may come to the tourist spot in a drunken state posing threat to self and others. A few years ago, a TASMAC outlet in Hogennakkal was forced out of the location by the locals.

In the meantime, local BJP unit of Pennagaram also petitioned the tahsildar against the proposed outlet.

