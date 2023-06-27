Proposal to repair dilapidated houses of Irulars in Kerati village will be sent to the govt. : Krishnagiri Collector

June 27, 2023 08:24 pm | Updated 08:24 pm IST

A proposal to repair dilapidated houses of Irulars in Kerati village of Natrampalayam would be sent by the district administration to the State government, Collector K.M.Sarayu assured the Irular families here in Natrampalayam during an inspection.

Inspecting some of the poorly accessible and underdeveloped panchayats of Natrampalayam and Doddamanji and its respective villages of Kerati, and Kembakkarai, the Collector interacted with the Irular families inhabiting the villages.

Living in some of the dilapidated settlements, the families told the Collector of the struggle they faced during monsoons living in the tenements with leaking roofs.

Ms. Sarayu told the families that a proposal for reconstruction and repair of tenements would be sent immediately to the government. The Collector also enquired about the basic amenities in the village, and asked the families of the learning abilities of the children.

Ms. Sarayu insisted that the families must send their children to school and also enquired about their inclusion under the Chief Ministers Medical Insurance Scheme.

The Irular families were asked to register their names in the mega health camp in Anchetty for the comprehensive health insurance scheme of the government.

The Collector also inspected Doddamanji panchayat, and its Kembakarai village, where she interacted with 37 Irular families. The families sought repair of houses that were in dilapidation.