Proposal to expand Coimbatore Corporation sparks opposition from village panchayats

The proposed expansion of the Coimbatore Corporation has raised concerns among residents of village panchayats, who fear losing access to government benefits and facing increased taxes. The plan to merge 11 village panchayats into the city’s limits has caused apprehension among residents regarding its impact on their livelihoods.

K. Loganathan, a resident of Seerapalayam village panchayat said, “No discussions were held with us before including our area. Many here rely on agriculture and the government’s 100-day work scheme. We’re worried about losing access to these benefits and how the change will affect our farming activities,” he said.

Mr. Loganathan added that taxes would increase significantly. “We currently pay less than ₹2 per square foot as property tax, but in the corporation, it’s around ₹6 per square foot, which will be a heavy burden.”

Seerapalayam has nine wards, but only three are included in the expansion list.

G. Suresh Kumar, councillor of Kurudampalayam village panchayat, raised concerns about the Corporation’s capacity. “Residents are worried about tax hikes, but the bigger issue is whether the Corporation can manage a larger area. Core city areas already face manpower shortages and poor administration. Since the 2011 expansion, newly-added areas are only now receiving basic infrastructure like underground drainage, and it could take another decade for development in the newly-proposed areas,” he said.

P. Rangaraj, president of Somayampalayam village panchayat, advocated for a phased approach. “Upgrading should happen step-by-step, from village panchayat to town panchayat, then to municipality, so people can adjust. Even small grievances, like fixing a streetlight, can be difficult to resolve.”

Mayor R. Ranganayaki said, “We will conduct a meeting with the relevant heads of local bodies to address their concerns, and then we will discuss taxes and other benefits.”

All the village panchayats which are likely to be added have voiced their opposition, with some formally submitting petitions to the District Collector to halt the expansion plan.

