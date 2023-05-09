Proposal to demolish market and allot space for parking in Udhagamandalam

May 09, 2023 06:50 pm | Updated 06:51 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

As parking of vehicles becomes a major problem in the Udhagamandalam town during summer season, the Udhagamandalam Municipality has come up with a proposal to demolish the market from Coffee House to Market Chicken Stall and construct a building with ground floor reserved for parking and the first floor for market.

The cost of the project is estimated to be ₹18 crore for which the funds have been sanctioned.

At present, parking is available at NCMS, Assembly Rooms, RCTC Hall, Garden parking, Kotagiri Road, Uzhavar Sandhai, Charring Cross to Commercial Road and Casino Junction to old District Police Office.

The extended road surface on one side from Panchayat Union Office to Spencers Road, at old court space, and from Stephens Church to Finger Post could be allocated for parking, said V. Sasidaran, a shopkeeper.

ADVERTISEMENT

Without exploring the avenues available to tide over the parking problem, restrictions imposed on tourist cabs led to a picketing agitation at the Udhagamandalam RTO before the summer festival began.

The tourist cabs use the Lower Bazzar from Mariamman temple to bus stand for parking. The local people said a parking space could be created near the Lower Bazzar.