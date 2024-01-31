ADVERTISEMENT

Proposal to construct channels in Salem to stave off water stagnation submitted, says Corporation

January 31, 2024 07:35 pm | Updated 07:35 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

A heated argument ensued between AIADMK Councillor N. Yadavamoorthy and DMK councillors over the construction of a rail overbridge at the Mulluvadi railway gate in Salem in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, 31 January 2024. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

The Salem City Corporation has submitted a proposal to the State government to construct channels at ₹70 crores in areas where rainwater is found to stagnate, Commissioner S. Balachander said on Wednesday.

During the council meeting chaired by Mayor A. Ramachandran on Wednesday, the Commissioner disclosed that certain areas in the city experience rainwater stagnation, as identified by officials. The Commissioner further mentioned that a project report has been submitted to the government for approval, following which the next course of action will be taken.

The meeting also saw a heated exchange of words when Opposition leader and AIADMK Councillor N. Yadavamoorthy claimed that the project for a rail overbridge at Mulluvadi railway gate was brought by the AIADMK. DMK councillors contested his claims claiming that the project was brought by the DMK and thrown open to the public recently. AIADMK councillors eventually staged a walkout from the meeting.

While AIADMK councillors pointed out the delay in auctioning of multi-level parking lots at the new bus stand and in distributing water to households, other councillors also sought action against the people dumping garbage in drains.

