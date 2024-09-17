Proposal submitted to merge seven village panchayats with Erode Corporation

The Erode Corporation has submitted a proposal to the district administration to merge seven village panchayats with the Erode Corporation after which the total area of the civic body would go up from the present 109.52 sq km to 165.61 sq km.

The city, which turned 153 years old on September 16, 2024, has a population of 4.98 lakh.

Aimed at increasing revenue and for administrative reasons, seven village panchayats were proposed to be included in the Corporation limits. They were Elavamalai – 8,388 population, Kadirampatti – 3,827, Koorapalayam – 2,500, Mettunasuvampalayam – 17,240, Pichandampalayam – 4,553, 46 Pudur – 16,054 and Lakkapuram – 9,739. These panchayats spread across 56.09 sq km and have a population of 62,301 as per Census 2011.

A corporation official told The Hindu that expanding the jurisdiction is necessary since residential plots have come up in large numbers on the outskirts. A new bus terminal is being constructed at Solar Punjai Lakkapuram while an integrated vegetable and grocery market is to come up near the terminal. Also, expansion is needed to bring in new development projects for overall growth, the official added.

The proposal was opposed by residents in these panchayats as Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Scheme (MGNREGS) will not be implemented in the corporation limits. They also fear that the merger would lead to an increase in various taxes which they could not afford to pay. “A public hearing meeting would be held to seek the opinion of people for the merger,” an official said. It is recalled that the five-year term of elected representatives in village panchayats ends in December this year.

