Proposal submitted for taluk hospital at Talavadi: Erode Collector

The district administration has recommended the State government for converting the Upgraded Government Primary Health Centre (UPHC) at Talavadi to a taluk hospital and improving the facilities.

Collector H. Krishnanunni said a proposal was submitted to Health Minister Ma. Subramanian during his visit to Talavadi on July 19 and it was under the consideration of the government. A request had also been placed to improve the facilities at the centre.

The taluk was formed in 2015 and has a UPHC at Talavadi and four sub-centres at Bynapuram, Ongalvadi, Germalam and Soosaipuram to cater to the healthcare needs of the 70,000 people in the hill area. Since patients have been referred to hospitals in Sathyamangalam, Coimbatore and at Chamrajanagar in Karnataka, people have been demanding improved facilities at the centre. Also, the centre has only two ambulances that are used mostly to transport patients to hospitals in plains. Hence, they have been demanding more ambulances with life-support systems.

The public and farmer’s association in Talavadi had made representations to the Minister who assured them to look into the issue.