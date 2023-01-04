Proposal submitted for establishing bus stand near Kanirowther Lake in Erode

January 04, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:00 pm IST - ERODE

The district administration has submitted a proposal to establish a bus stand on 13.80 acre near Kanirowther Lake in the Erode Corporation limits and a government order is expected soon in this regard.

The Corporation’s Central Bus Terminal, established in 1973, is located in the core city area abutting Mettur and Sathy Road from where 4,100 bus services comprising city, mofussil and intercity buses are operated every day. Under the Smart City Mission, works began to modernise the bus terminal in September 2021. To facilitate works, a temporary bus stand was established at Solar Punjai Lakkapuram on Karur bypass Road from where south-bound districts buses were planned to be operated. Though works were completed, the bus stand is yet to be put to use.

Meanwhile, to ease congestion at the Central Bus Terminal, the district administration has proposed to establish a permanent bus stand near the lake so that buses to Gobichettipalayam, Sathyamangalam and other destinations could be operated.

Corporation Commissioner K. Sivakumar told The Hindu that a private land near the lake was identified and the administration had submitted a proposal for establishing a permanent bus stand at ₹80 crore. “Since vacant land is also available near the identified land, a temporary bus stand would also be established there,” he said. The land value is around ₹50 crore and a government order is awaited for purchasing it, the Commissioner said.

Only after establishing a temporary bus stand near the lake, the bus stand at Solar would function, he added.

Sources said that after the government order was issued, it may take a minimum of three months for purchasing the land, initiating the tender process, finalising the contractor and issuing the work order. Establishing a temporary bus stand would take more than three to five months after which the Central Bus Terminal would be used only for operating city buses.