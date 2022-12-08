Proposal seeks developmental works at Kovai Courtallam

December 08, 2022 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

The Forest Department has planned to seek special status for Kovai Courtallam considering its rich biodiversity. | Photo Credit: File Photo

Renovation of tree houses and a canopy walkway are among the developmental activities that have been proposed by the Coimbatore Forest Division at its ecotourism centre at Kovai Courtallam.  A proposal for works at a cost of ₹3 crore, which also seeks to establish a conservation centre at Kovai Courtallam, has been sent to the State government. Officials said that the Division erected two tree houses at the eco tourism centre and a rest house near the Forest Department check-post at Chadivayal to attract visitors four years ago. Following the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdown and restrictions, the Division could not operate these facilities for two years. The facilities now required renovation to accommodate visitors. According to officials, the canopy walkway for children at the ecotourism centre was damaged completely and this also needed renovation. The Division had sought funds to strengthen a landslide-prone area that was located close to the watchtower on the way to the ecotourism centre. District Forest Officer T.K. Ashok Kumar, in consultation with Conservator of Forests S. Ramasubramanian, had sought funds to renovate these facilities and other allied works under the ‘ Ungal Thoguthiyil Muthalamaichar’ scheme through the district administration. The Department also planned to seek special status for Kovai Courtallam and Siruvani hills, considering its rich biodiversity. Non-governmental organisations and nature enthusiasts were seeking special status for this protected area of the Western Ghats. A senior official said that an approval from the Forest Department was required to get the special status.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US