Proposal seeks developmental works at Kovai Courtallam

December 08, 2022 08:52 pm | Updated 08:52 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Renovation of tree houses and a canopy walkway are among the developmental activities that have been proposed by the Coimbatore Forest Division at its ecotourism centre at Kovai Courtallam. A proposal for works at a cost of ₹3 crore, which also seeks to establish a conservation centre at Kovai Courtallam, has been sent to the State government. Officials said that the Division erected two tree houses at the eco tourism centre and a rest house near the Forest Department check-post at Chadivayal to attract visitors four years ago. Following the COVID-19 pandemic-induced lockdown and restrictions, the Division could not operate these facilities for two years. The facilities now required renovation to accommodate visitors. According to officials, the canopy walkway for children at the ecotourism centre was damaged completely and this also needed renovation. The Division had sought funds to strengthen a landslide-prone area that was located close to the watchtower on the way to the ecotourism centre. District Forest Officer T.K. Ashok Kumar, in consultation with Conservator of Forests S. Ramasubramanian, had sought funds to renovate these facilities and other allied works under the ‘ Ungal Thoguthiyil Muthalamaichar’ scheme through the district administration. The Department also planned to seek special status for Kovai Courtallam and Siruvani hills, considering its rich biodiversity. Non-governmental organisations and nature enthusiasts were seeking special status for this protected area of the Western Ghats. A senior official said that an approval from the Forest Department was required to get the special status.