ADVERTISEMENT

Proposal invited for Green Champion award

January 21, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST

The Hindu Bureau

Collector S. Karmegam has invited proposals for the Green Champion award instituted by the Minister for Environment and Climate Change. The award will be presented to the individuals and organisations that participate proactively and make exemplary contributions to environmental protection from the financial year 2021-22 onwards at a cost of ₹1 crore. The awards will be presented with prize money of ₹1 lakh each for 100 individuals or organisations every year.

TNPCB will select 100 eligible individuals or organisations every year through a District Level Award Committee headed by the respective District Collectors. The format to be filled up for the award is available at the TNPCB website, www.tnpcb.gov.in. For additional information, contact, District Environmental Engineer, TNPCB, Salem District. The last date for submitting proposals to the Collector is April 15, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US