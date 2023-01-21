Proposal invited for Green Champion award

January 21, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST

Collector S. Karmegam has invited proposals for the Green Champion award instituted by the Minister for Environment and Climate Change. The award will be presented to the individuals and organisations that participate proactively and make exemplary contributions to environmental protection from the financial year 2021-22 onwards at a cost of ₹1 crore. The awards will be presented with prize money of ₹1 lakh each for 100 individuals or organisations every year.

TNPCB will select 100 eligible individuals or organisations every year through a District Level Award Committee headed by the respective District Collectors. The format to be filled up for the award is available at the TNPCB website, www.tnpcb.gov.in. For additional information, contact, District Environmental Engineer, TNPCB, Salem District. The last date for submitting proposals to the Collector is April 15, 2023.