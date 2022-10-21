Proposal for speed breakers for safe animal crossing on Mettupalayam – Kallar stretch yet to get nod

Forest officials have sought permission to install speed breakers at six locations between Mettupalayam and Kallar on NH 181. | Photo Credit: HANDOUT_E_MAIL

A proposal sent by the Forest Department for laying speed breakers on the stretch between Mettupalayam – Kallar on the busy NH 181 is waiting for an approval from the Highways Department. Coimbatore Forest Division officials said that it has sought permission to install speed breakers at six locations from Kallar towards Mettupalayam town.

A Bench of the Madras High Court comprising Justice N. Sathish Kumar and D. Bharatha Chakravarthy recently took serious note on the roadkills on the Mettupalayam-Kallar and Sigur- Masinagudi stretches and ordered laying of speed breakers to prevent it.

During the hearing on October 11, amicus curiae M. Santhanaraman listed six locations on the Mettupalayam - Kallar stretch and 18 locations on the second stretch where the speed breakers had to be installed.

T.K. Ashok Kumar, District Forest Officer of Coimbatore Forest Division, said that the proposal was sent to the Highways Department after identifying six locations where animal crossings are reported high.

Forest Department staff and members from the WWF-India jointly conducted inspections on the stretch between Mettupalayam and Kallar and points of frequent animal movement were noted. “The GPS readings of these crossing zones were recorded for laying speed breakers”, said D. Boominathan, Landscape Coordinator, Western Ghats Nilgiris Landscape, WWF-India.

Wild animals such as spotted deer, sambar, gaur, elephant, wild boar and even large carnivores like tiger and leopard cross this particular stretch of the highway. There have been instances of roadkills in which wild boars and spotted deer have been hit by speedy vehicles, he said.

“In order to reduce/mitigate instances of animal roadkills and to ensure safety of both vehicle users and wildlife, it is important to lay speed breakers at identified animal crossing zones”, he added.

According to the DFO, seven speed breakers have already been installed on the straight stretch between Odanthurai check-post and the beginning of the ghat section on the Mettupalayam – Kotagiri Road which passes through the reserve forest. The speed breakers were laid a few months ago after judges of the Madras High Court hearing cases related to elephant corridors and other environmental issues visited the spot in April, this year.