Sent proposal for roads and drainage for ₹70 crore, says Salem Corporation Commissioner

December 26, 2023 06:43 pm | Updated 06:44 pm IST - Salem

The Salem Corporation has sent a proposal to lay roads and stormwater drains at a cost of ₹70 crore to the government, Corporation Commissioner S. Balachander said during the monthly council meeting held at the Corporation Office on Tuesday. Mayor A. Ramachandran presided over the meeting, during which 44 resolutions were passed.

During the meeting, Councillor Esan D. Elango suggested that the Corporation should encourage residents to set up terrace gardening and use food waste for creating manure as a way to combat climate change.

According to Ward 58 Councillor R. Gopal, residents in his ward receive drinking water only during the night. Therefore, it is necessary to appoint additional workers for the water tanks in the ward so that water can be supplied during the day as well. He also highlighted the issue of houses being constructed on poramboke land, and sought steps to provide drinking water connections and collect property tax from them.

Ward 31 councillor Syed Moosa expressed his gratitude towards the corporation for providing new roads and drainage facilities on Sivasamy Street and Paul Street after a wait of 20 years. He also announced that the hall constructed under the Smart City mission in the ward will be named after former Chief Minister M. Karunanidhi. He also raised concerns about the street dog menace and requested a solution for the same.

The same concern was echoed by ward 57 councillor M. Srinivasan, ward 56 councillor A.S. Saravanan, ward 34 ward councillor Esan Elango, and Hasthampatti zonal chairman S. Umarani.

In response to the concerns raised, Corporation Commissioner S. Balachander stated that there is already one animal birth control centre in operation in Ward 9, and another centre is under construction in Ward 28 at Shevapet and is expected to cost Rs. 60 lakh. The Corporation is following all norms set by the Animal Welfare Board of India (AWBI) in capturing and sterilising dogs. The number of dogs sterilized has increased from 200 to 700 per month, and this number is set to rise. Additionally, all sterilized dogs are also being vaccinated against rabies, the commissioner added.