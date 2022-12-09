Proposal for doubling of Coimbatore - Mettupalayam railway line gains significance

December 09, 2022 07:50 pm | Updated 07:50 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The proposal for doubling the Coimbatore - Mettupalayam railway line is in focus again at a time when the demand for new trains from Coimbatore is being raised.

The line was laid in the 1870s for nearly 40 km to cater to the Chennai Central - Mettupalayam Nilgiri Express. For a short period of time in the 1920s, the Grand Trunk Express (now operated between Chennai Central and New Delhi) was operated from Mettupalayam to Lahore, said S. Ravi, a rail enthusiast.

Now, the Mettupalayam - Coimbatore MEMU trains are operated on this line. Besides, the single broad gauge line is not catering much as a rail connectivity to other major cities both in the State and elsewhere in the country.

There was a proposal to extend the 22610/09 Mangalore Central - Coimbatore Junction Intercity Express upto Mettupalayam, but was shelved for some technical issues. Likewise, train no. 22475/76, Hissar ( Haryana) Bikaner - Coimbatore weekly AC Express could also be extended upto Mettupalayam. Also, the Jabalpur - Coimbatore weekly special train that arrived at Coimbatore Junction on Sundays could be extended upto Mettupalayam.

Further, the Railways need to invest in enhancing the infrastructure at Mettupalayam and create maintenance facilities for rakes (primary and secondary maintenance). Mettupalayam could be developed as an additional terminal in Coimbatore region (such as Tambaram for Chennai region). The preliminary step towards enhanced railway infrastructure would be the doubling of the railway line, said G.K. Nagaraj, BJP Kisan Morcha State president.

Doubling of Coimbatore - Mettupalayam line would help take the pressure away from the roads and passengers from Mettupalayam and the Nilgiris district need not come to Coimbatore Junction if a few of these express trains originated from Mettupalayam, said R. Raveendran of Residents Awareness Association of Coimbatore. He added that trains to Kerala, and Southern districts of Tamil Nadu could also be started from Mettupalayam.

Ahead of the Budget next year, there is fervent hope of fund allocation for the line doubling so that activities like preliminary engineering and traffic survey and reconnaissance survey could be taken up.