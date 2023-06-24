HamberMenu
Property worth ₹3 crore gutted in Tiruppur fire, says Minister

June 24, 2023 06:13 pm | Updated 06:24 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Minister for Information and Publicity M.P Saminathan (second left) with Tiruppur South MLA K Selvaraj (left) and Collector T. Christuraj (third left) inspecting the fire accident site at Khadarpet on Saturday.

Minister for Information and Publicity M.P Saminathan (second left) with Tiruppur South MLA K Selvaraj (left) and Collector T. Christuraj (third left) inspecting the fire accident site at Khadarpet on Saturday.

Restoration measures are ongoing at the site, according to authorities after a massive fire engulfed over 55 shops late on Friday at Khadarpet in Tiruppur district.

Minister for Tamil Development, Information and Publicity M.P. Saminathan, who inspected the area on Saturday said that the fire broke out at 9.30 p.m. due to an unexpected electrical leakage. Four fire tenders were brought by the Fire and Safety Department that doused the fire from spreading by 11 p.m, he added.

T.R. Sandeep, a social worker who claims to have been at the spot, said that 57 shops were gutted and that more fire vehicles and technology to attend to such emergencies must be allotted for the district.

The Minister said, “48 banian shops, an administrative office, a toilet facility and three two-wheelers were destroyed, totalling ₹3 crore worth of property. The work for removing the items is currently being carried out by the Corporation workers. Further, the civic body and the district administration officials are taking steps to ensure that the livelihood of the affected vendors is restored as soon as possible.”

Tiruppur South MLA and former Mayor K. Selvaraj announced that each affected shopkeeper would receive ₹50,000 as compensation — a total of ₹25 lakh — from his personal fund.

