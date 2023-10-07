Property registrations to resume on the proposed alignment for Sathyamangalam bypass road

October 07, 2023 07:36 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST

The special District Revenue Officer (DRO) in Coimbatore for NH 47 and 209 has told the District Registrar that properties on the proposed alignment for the Sathyamangalam bypass road project can be registered.

In a communication dated September 29, the DRO said since the 3 A (1) announcement for the project in Annur circle has expired, properties can be registered.

The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) approved the project in 2018 and handed it over to the NH wing of the State Highways Department last October. The 96 km greenfield project involved acquisition of over 600 acre and the Central government sanctioned more than ₹600 crore for the same. Properties along the alignment were covered under announcement 3 A (1) and hence could not be sold. The announcement expired a few months ago and the DRO has hence permitted property registrations.

The NH officials here earlier said they were waiting for approval of the State government for formation of a land acquisition unit.

K. Kathirmathiyon, secretary of Coimbatore Consumer Cause, said the DRO communication indicates that the project will not take off. “The NHAI should initiate an inquiry to find out why the Mettupalayam bypass road and Sathyamangalam bypass road projects in Coimbatore were shifted from the NHAI to the NH wing. Both the projects were ready for implementation when they were handed over to the NH wing and are now shelved. The NH wing seems to have taken up the projects only to shelve them,” he alleged.

The farmers in Annur area, who were protesting against the Sathyamangalam road project, welcomed the DRO communication and said the State government should drop the project completely and, instead, focus on widening the existing road. “The proposed alignment for the green corridor not only affected farmers but was also to pass through the tiger reserve. It is not possible for heavy vehicles to go through the Reserve after evening hours. The greenfield road would not have served its purpose if it was implemented,” claimed one of the farmers.