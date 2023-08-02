Property owners in Krishnagiri demand compensation for collateral damage

August 02, 2023 05:49 pm | Updated 05:49 pm IST

Owners of commercial buildings in the vicinity of the firecracker blast site in Pazhayapettai who had suffered damages to property caused by the explosion arrived here at the Collectorate with a demand for compensation for the loss of property.

The blast site, primarily a commercial area with small structures, some of them with tin roofs was completely destroyed in the blast. For instance, M. Manikanddan, who wood works shop along with two other shops that were rented out by him were demolished by the blast. “The wall collapsed and beams collapsed killing one of the workers,” he told The Hindu. He had pegged his loss that included loss of raw materials of wood at ₹6.50 lakh

Similarly, the owners of the nearby structures that crumpled from the impact of the blast called upon the district administration to inspect the site and provide a compensation for the loss of property suffered by others in the neighbourhood. Women arrived here with a banner printed with the images of the blast and demanded that they be justly compensation for the collateral damage.