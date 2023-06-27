HamberMenu
Property of Siva Emu Farm to be auctioned on July 4

June 27, 2023 10:46 pm | Updated 10:46 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau

The district administration has fixed ₹ 4,50,48,286 as the base price for the property of Siva Emu Farm to be auctioned on July 4, under the Tamil Nadu Protection of Interests of Depositors (in Financial Establishments) Act, 1997.

The farm on .75 acre along with buildings is to be auctioned.

The details have been put up at the Tiruppur Collectorate, and at the offices of sub-collector and revenue divisional officer in Dharapuram and Udumalpet. Prospective bidders can fulfil the norms until 5 p.m. on July 3, a press release issued by the District Revenue Officer T.P. Jai Beam said.

