Coimbatore

Property fair by LIC Housing Finance in city

LIC Housing Finance is conducting Ungal Illam 2021, a property fair and home loan expo, in association with VG Event Management at Suguna Kalyana Mandapam here.

100 projects

According to a release, over 40 builders and property promoters are taking part in the fair and exhibiting details of almost 100 projects. These include apartments, villas, and luxury bungalows. LIC Housing Finance has set up a special loan processing counter to guide consumers and provide spot sanctions for housing loans.

Govindaraju, Regional Manager of LIC Housing Finance for Southern Region, inaugurated the fair. It will be held on Sunday also.


