Properties destroyed in fire at shops in Erode

Erode

26 December 2021 18:10 IST

A fire broke out at a shop selling paints that soon spread to four other shops near the bus stand destroying properties in the late hours of Saturday.

Three shops selling paints, tiles, doors, windows, electrical items, plastic pipes were located on Sakthi Road. Also, godowns were attached to the shops where materials were stocked. Two other shops selling wooden items were located near these shops. The fire was noticed by passers-by after the shops were closed at around 11 p.m.

Fire and Rescue Services personnel rushed to the spot. The fire soon spread to nearby shops and materials in all the five shops started to burn. Dark smoke engulfed the entire shops making it difficult for fighters to put off the fire. Water from private tanks was utilised. Since the fire could not be controlled, additional four fire services from Bhavani and Pallipalayam were pressed into service.

Advertising

Advertising

The fire was brought under control at 5 a.m. on Sunday. No one was injured in the incident reported. The cause of the fire is under investigation as the police have registered a case.