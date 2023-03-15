ADVERTISEMENT

‘Propagation of fake news a major challenge for media’

March 15, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau

Propagation of fake news through social media platforms is a major challenge for news media, said M. Annadurai, Additional Director General, Press Information Bureau and Central Bureau of Communications, Chennai, here on Wednesday.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB), Chennai, under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, organised a rural media orientation-cum-workshop for journalists. More than 60 journalists from across the district took part. The workshop was inaugurated by the District Forest Officer (Erode), N. Venkatesh Prabhu, in the presence of Mr. Annadurai and Joint Director, PIB, P. Arun Kumar.

“Fake news confuses people as its authenticity is questioned when shared on social media. It is a posing a major challenge for the news media, ” he said.

In the technical sessions, G. Anandakumar, Lead District Manager, Erode, spoke on the government sponsored schemes in the financial sector. Tamilselvi from the Agriculture Department spoke on various schemes of the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department. In the evening session, R. Premakumari, Joint Director of Health Services, spoke on various schemes in the health sector. P. Velmurugan, Field Publicity Assistant, proposed vote of thanks.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US