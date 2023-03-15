‘Propagation of fake news a major challenge for media’

March 15, 2023 06:11 pm | Updated 06:11 pm IST - ERODE

Propagation of fake news through social media platforms is a major challenge for news media, said M. Annadurai, Additional Director General, Press Information Bureau and Central Bureau of Communications, Chennai, here on Wednesday.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB), Chennai, under the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India, organised a rural media orientation-cum-workshop for journalists. More than 60 journalists from across the district took part. The workshop was inaugurated by the District Forest Officer (Erode), N. Venkatesh Prabhu, in the presence of Mr. Annadurai and Joint Director, PIB, P. Arun Kumar.

“Fake news confuses people as its authenticity is questioned when shared on social media. It is a posing a major challenge for the news media, ” he said.

In the technical sessions, G. Anandakumar, Lead District Manager, Erode, spoke on the government sponsored schemes in the financial sector. Tamilselvi from the Agriculture Department spoke on various schemes of the Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Department. In the evening session, R. Premakumari, Joint Director of Health Services, spoke on various schemes in the health sector. P. Velmurugan, Field Publicity Assistant, proposed vote of thanks.