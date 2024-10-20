Prolonged UGD works disrupt traffic at Ramanathapuram in Coimbatore

For nearly two months, ongoing underground drainage (UGD) works by the Coimbatore Corporation have caused significant traffic congestion at Ramanathapuram Junction. Frequent diversions, coupled with poor roads have made commuting through the area a nightmare for motorists.

A. Pandiaraj, a resident, expressed his frustration at dug-up roads not being re-laid, which makes the road muddier and causes water stagnation. S. Rajkumar, who runs an eatery near the junction, described the area as a “dust bowl” due to the unlaid roads, rendering the area nearly impassable. He added that these conditions present challenges to both pedestrians and motorists.

An engineering official from the Corporation explained that a two-metre section of the UGD line at the junction from Pankaja Mill Road to Trichy Road burst two months ago. As the UGD pipeline runs just beneath a newly-installed stormwater drain, the Corporation opted to create a new UGD line instead of replacing the damaged one. This new line will pass through Ramanathapuram Junction, connecting the Pankaja Mills Road line to the Nanjundapuram UGD line, which leads to the Nanjundapuram sewage treatment plant.

The project requires the laying of approximately 65 metres of new pipe, of which 45 metres are already completed. To ease traffic congestion, the Corporation has decided to use a trenchless pipe-laying method for the remaining sections to avoid further digging and road blocks.

The official noted that existing drinking water pipelines cross above the UGD line, which is located 20 feet deep, requiring careful coordination to prevent disruptions. Additionally, the project has faced delays due to the collapse of soil used for the foundation of the Trichy Road flyover pillars when excavation began. To address this, shutters have been installed to prevent further soil collapse during the work. The Corporation expects to complete the project within a month.

