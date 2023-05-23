HamberMenu
Prolonged online classes have resulted in poor response for B.Sc Maths

May 23, 2023 06:05 pm | Updated 06:05 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

: If arts and science colleges in the region, perhaps, as elsewhere in the State, are struggling to fill up seats in B.Sc. Mathematics for the 2023-24 session, the reason is not far to seek, according to teachers and academicians.

Having gone through online classes during the crucial phase of their schooling, most of the students who have completed Plus Two have a general aversion towards Mathematics due to their difficulty in grasping basic concepts.

Mathematics teachers in colleges believe this is only a passing phase and that the demand will pick up in the coming years.

“The current batch of tenth standard students who will be studying mathematics in offline mode until they complete their higher secondary will, in all probability, stabilise the demand for the B.Sc. Mathematics programme,” according to N. Jayanthi, Associate Professor, Department of Mathematics, Government Arts College, Coimbatore.

Students of B.Sc. Mathematics have bright career prospects in the trending areas such as Artificial Intelligence, Data Mining, and Data Modelling, Prof. Jayanthi said.

Citing the U.S. Bureau of Labour Statistics, career analysts state that there will be about 11.5 million new jobs in data science by 2026.

According to former Vice-Chancellor of Anna University E. Balagurusamy, the start of UG programmes in specialised areas such as Data Science and Artificial Intelligence could be a reason for the decline in the demand for B.Sc. Mathematics programme.

Students seemingly tend to choose vocational programmes that they believe would place them in a better position to secure jobs, Prof. Balagurusamy said.

Mathematics, no doubt, has its pride of place as the basis for emerging technologies.

For instance, Boolean algebra, a component of Mathematics, is what forms the foundation of modern computer science, a senior Mathematics teacher, added.

