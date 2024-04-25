Prolonged neglect diminishes utility of Annur tank in Coimbatore

April 25, 2024 04:56 pm | Updated 07:09 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Though in the trajectory of Athikadavu-Avinashi project, the Annur tank, a vital source for irrigation and groundwater recharge for around 1,100 acres of agricultural land, is fraught with numerous challenges that impede its utility.

According to the town panchayat, the tank, which will be the largest link in the Athikadavu scheme in Annur, contains untreated water mixed with sewage from approximately 10,000 households and a troubling 65% weed infestation.

This neglect has persisted despite efforts to revive it, including through construction of bunds around the tank. However, essential tasks such as desilting and de-weeding have apparently been neglected. Additionally, the absence of a sewage treatment plant exacerbates the conditions.

Although the town panchayat initially allocated ₹10 lakh for the lake’s rejuvenation in partnership with a private company in 2023, the project failed to take off. Paramasivan, the panchayat president, acknowledged the current financial shortfall and said, ”Plans are underway to seek assistance from the district administration.”

During March, in a trial run of the scheme, the lake was filled to its maximum depth of 19.3 feet. However, an engineering official from the Water Resources Department in Coimbatore reported that the water level in the tank remained largely unchanged, implying minimal percolation of water into the ground.

R. Vetri, an independent biologist from Annur, attributed the decline in percolation to years of neglect. Excessive silt accumulation had obstructed groundwater percolation. “Moreover, the contamination from sewage renders the water unsuitable for agricultural use,” he added.

R. Kallachamy, representing the Annur Farmers’ Development Association, lamented that the tank had been underutilised due to the depleted groundwater recharge over the past decade. “The tank has the capacity to irrigate multiple farms within a 20 km radius. However, the neglect and deterioration of the tank has meant the untapped potential going waste,” he said.

