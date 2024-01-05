Projects worth over ₹500 crore inaugurated in Erode district

January 05, 2024 06:06 pm | Updated 06:06 pm IST - ERODE

Chief Minister M.K. Stalin through video conferencing inaugurated projects worth ₹505.69 crore in the district on Friday.

The projects included combined water supply scheme (CWSS) to 442 rural habitations in 23 panchayats in Modakkurichi union at a cost of ₹412.12 crore, CWSS to 144 rural habitations in 10 panchayats in Kodumudi union at ₹65.43 crore, youth development centre at Kamaraj Corporation Higher Secondary School premises established at ₹6.17 crore, and new buildings for weekly markets at Punjai Puliyampatti municipality, and in the Anthiyur, Sivagiri, Nambiyur, Nasiyanur and Perundurai town panchayats.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy, Collector Raja Gopal Sunkara, Anthiyur MLA A.G. Venkatachalam and officials were present at the function.

