Projects worth ₹10,000 crore given to Salem in three and a half years: Minister Rajendran

Chief Minister M. K. Stalin has sanctioned projects worth ₹10,000 crore for Salem over the past three and a half years of the DMK government, said Tourism Minister R. Rajendran on Saturday.

During a mass contact programme at Nehru Auditorium near Salem Old Bus Stand, where he received petitions from the public and distributed welfare assistance worth ₹73.18 lakh to 546 beneficiaries, Minister Rajendran, speaking at the event, highlighted key schemes introduced under the Chief Minister’s leadership, including free bus travel for women, the Tamil Pudhalavan Thittam, Pudhumai Penn Thittam, and Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thittam. “The Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam scheme alone has benefitted 10.44 lakh residents in Salem district. Through the cooperative department, ₹2,965 crore in crop loans and ₹4,000 crore in loans for women self-help groups were disbursed, while 146 new ration shops and 84,061 smart ration cards were provided,” said Mr. Rajendran.

Stating that petitions received in mass contact programmes were being addressed, the Minister added that in Salem’s Ammapet zone, 75,000 women are benefitting under the Kalaignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam, and 33,302 elderly people receive assistance through the Old Pension Scheme. Infrastructure development in the zone includes 602 road projects costing ₹36.11 crore, redevelopment of Allikuttai Lake at ₹10 crore, ₹135.68 crore for stormwater drainage, and parks at ₹17.57 crore.

The Minister also distributed bicycles to 265 students at Sivathapuram Government Higher Secondary School and handed out job appointment orders to differently-abled individuals during a job fair held at Hanging Garden. He later continued the mass contact programme at Seelanaickenpatti.

District Collector R. Brindha Devi, MP T.M. Selvaganapathi, Salem City Mayor A. Ramachandran, Corporation Commissioner Ranjeet Singh, and other officials attended the events.

