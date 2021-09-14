Projects to honour stalwarts of Parambikulam-Aliyar Project

The State government has recently announced several projects in Pollachi in honour of three politicians namely V.K. Palanisamy Gounder, C. Subramaniam and N. Mahalingam who were instrumental in the implementation of the Parambikulam-Aliyar Project (PAP).

According to a release from the district administration, Chief Minister M.K. Stalin announced in the Legislative Assembly that the office complex of the Chief Engineer of the Water Resources Department in Pollachi would be named after former Union Minister C. Subramaniam. Within this complex, an auditorium would be constructed at a cost of ₹ 4 crore and would be named after former MLA V.K. Palanisamy Gounder, who is considered to be the ‘Father of PAP’. A hall in this auditorium would be named after industrialist and former MLA Pollachi N. Mahalingam, wherein images to explain the PAP would be kept for public display, the release said.

Apart from these, the government will also install life-size statues of Palanisamy, Subramaniam and Mahalingam in this complex at Pollachi at ₹ 30 lakh. Former Prime Minister Jawaharlal Nehru inaugurated the PAP on October 7, 1961, hence this date will be observed as “Parambikulam Aliyar Project Day” every year, Mr. Stalin had announced.

A memorial in remembrance of those who died during the construction of PAP will be built at the park located on the side of the Aliyar Dam on Pollachi-Valparai Road. Members of farmers associations in the district have welcomed these announcements, according to the release.