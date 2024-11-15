Project to develop Perumpallam Canal in Erode enters fifth year

The project to develop the Perumpallam Canal at ₹200.71 crore that began in December 2019 and originally scheduled to be completed in 24 months has entered its fifth year, with less than 90% of the work completed so far.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 12.15-km-long canal runs through the city and flows into Cauvery River near Vendipalayam. Seepage from Lower Bhavani Project canal and rainwater are the primary source of water, as the canal once served as an irrigation canal. But, due to encroachments, indiscriminate dumping of garbage and the discharge of effluents and sewage, the canal has lost its significance over the years.

Under the Smart Cities Mission, the Erode Corporation began work to develop the canal in six packages. The work includes desilting the canal, concrete lining, construction of retaining wall, check dams and four bridges across the canal, landscaping, creating green space and providing recreation facilities as well as space for cycling and walking. While the work began on five of the six packages, delay in removing encroachments, delayed the start of one package. Additionally, all work was halted for over five months due to the COVID-19 lockdown, and resumed later.

Subsequently, cases were filed in the Madras High Court and the National Green Tribunal, arguing that the project, under the guise of beautification, was destroying the natural water channel. This led to suspension of work for more than six months, and only after the cases were dismissed, the work resumed. Over 1,100 families living along the canal need to be relocated and the Tamil Nadu Urban Habitat Development Board began constructing tenements at Chithode.

A senior engineer told The Hindu the construction of retaining walls was in progress at some locations, while rainwater harvesting structures had been created. He said bridges across the canal had been completed and only after relocating over 300 families, further work could be done. “The tenements are expected to be ready in a month,” the engineer said, adding that the remaining work was expected to be completed in three to five months.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.