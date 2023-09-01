Project to be launched for development of cotton markers, says Minister in Coimbatore

September 01, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A project for development of cotton markers in order to promote DNA testing of cotton in the country will be initiated in collaboration with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Botanical Research Institute (CSIR-NBRI), said Union Minister for Textiles, Commerce and Industry and Consumer Affairs and Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal here on Thursday.

Addressing the Textile Advisory Group on Cotton, he said the project aims to develop genetic markers for precise discrimination of both, inter-and intra-species cotton varieties, and to establish protocol for extraction of DNA from the different stages of cotton textiles i.e., short and long staple fibre, yarn, gray fabric, unbleached fabric, bleached fabric, printed fabric, finished dyed fabric, etc.

According to an official press release, the Minister also assessed the progress of the project on traceability, certification and branding of Kasturi Cotton India. The Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council, which is the implementing partner for the project, has finalised the branding strategy for Kasturi Cotton and it will be launched internationally.

Operational area of 9,327 hectares has been covered under a special project to enhance cotton productivity. The Minister said the impact of the project should be studied so that it can be scaled up in next cotton season.

