ADVERTISEMENT

Project to be launched for development of cotton markers, says Minister in Coimbatore

September 01, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A project for development of cotton markers in order to promote DNA testing of cotton in the country will be initiated in collaboration with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Botanical Research Institute (CSIR-NBRI), said Union Minister for Textiles, Commerce and Industry and Consumer Affairs and Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal here on Thursday.

Addressing the Textile Advisory Group on Cotton, he said the project aims to develop genetic markers for precise discrimination of both, inter-and intra-species cotton varieties, and to establish protocol for extraction of DNA from the different stages of cotton textiles i.e., short and long staple fibre, yarn, gray fabric, unbleached fabric, bleached fabric, printed fabric, finished dyed fabric, etc.

According to an official press release, the Minister also assessed the progress of the project on traceability, certification and branding of Kasturi Cotton India. The Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council, which is the implementing partner for the project, has finalised the branding strategy for Kasturi Cotton and it will be launched internationally.

ALSO READ
Branding of Indian cotton takes off

Operational area of 9,327 hectares has been covered under a special project to enhance cotton productivity. The Minister said the impact of the project should be studied so that it can be scaled up in next cotton season.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Textile and garment units gear up to meet sustainability norms
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US