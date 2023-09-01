HamberMenu
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon
  1. Data
  2. Health
  3. Editorial
  4. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Project to be launched for development of cotton markers, says Minister in Coimbatore

September 01, 2023 07:37 pm | Updated 07:37 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

A project for development of cotton markers in order to promote DNA testing of cotton in the country will be initiated in collaboration with the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research-National Botanical Research Institute (CSIR-NBRI), said Union Minister for Textiles, Commerce and Industry and Consumer Affairs and Food and Public Distribution Piyush Goyal here on Thursday.

Addressing the Textile Advisory Group on Cotton, he said the project aims to develop genetic markers for precise discrimination of both, inter-and intra-species cotton varieties, and to establish protocol for extraction of DNA from the different stages of cotton textiles i.e., short and long staple fibre, yarn, gray fabric, unbleached fabric, bleached fabric, printed fabric, finished dyed fabric, etc.

According to an official press release, the Minister also assessed the progress of the project on traceability, certification and branding of Kasturi Cotton India. The Cotton Textiles Export Promotion Council, which is the implementing partner for the project, has finalised the branding strategy for Kasturi Cotton and it will be launched internationally.

ALSO READ
Branding of Indian cotton takes off

Operational area of 9,327 hectares has been covered under a special project to enhance cotton productivity. The Minister said the impact of the project should be studied so that it can be scaled up in next cotton season.

ALSO READ
Textile and garment units gear up to meet sustainability norms
Related Topics

Coimbatore / agriculture / textile and clothing

Top News Today

Sign in to Unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.