Project Thadam to address human-elephant conflict in Coimbatore Forest Division

Coimbatore

01 September 2020 22:42 IST

The project will keep people informed about wild elephants that stray from forest

Coimbatore Forest Division has developed a community information network involving various stakeholders in all the seven forest ranges where human-elephant conflict is a common problem. This is because, majority of the victims of elephant attacks lacked information on the presence of wild elephants outside forests.

Under the initiative named ‘Project Thadam’, each forest range has started a WhatsApp group in which stakeholders, including farmers, villagers, members of non-Governmental organisations and field staff of the Forest Department, share information on the movement of elephants.

“Human-elephant conflict is more than an environmental issue. It also involves socio-economic aspects of the people affected, mostly farmers. Many elephants have become habitual crop raiders and the government is paying compensation for the damages. But human casualties can be avoided if we have real time information on the movement of elephants outside forests. Project Thadam was started to keep people informed about wild elephants that stray from forest and ensure their safety,” said I. Anwardeen, Additional Principal Chief Conservator of Forests, Coimbatore Circle.

Advertising

Advertising

According to him, habitual crop raider elephants and those raiding crops while moving from one location to another were present in Coimbatore Forest Division. “We may not be able to stop the human-elephant conflicts all of a sudden. We need to develop an elephant compatible livelihood/lifestyle,” he said.

A similar community information network was introduced in Gudalur Forest Division in the Nilgiris in 2015 and the forewarning system was found effective.

“The initiative was started a week ago. The results of the community information network will be assessed soon,” said D. Venkatesh, District Forest Officer, Coimbatore Forest Division.

Unlike SMS-based alert systems, wherein push messages are sent to people of a particular location about the presence of elephants, WhatsApp groups also provide room for stakeholders to interact.

“Securing the goodwill and cooperation of all stakeholders, hearing grievances and addressing them, promoting participatory conflict management by getting inputs from various stakeholders and engaging NGOs and self interest groups in conservation are other objectives of Project Thadam,” added Mr. Anwardeen.