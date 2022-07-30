‘Project Pallikoodam’ helps schoolchildren in Coimbatore open up on sexual abuse and harassment

More than 36,500 students have attended the awareness sessions held in over 370 schools in the district

Students of the Government Girls’ Higher Secondary School at Ashokapuram near Thudiyalur in Coimbatore attending an awareness session under ‘Project Pallikoodam’ on Friday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

As the police personnel concluded an awareness session on child sexual abuse at a school in Coimbatore rural on July 21, a 16-year-old girl approached them with a complaint. The officers were shocked to hear that the girl was being molested by her stepfather and that she could not disclose the ordeal even to her mother.

“The student was confident enough to complain against the abuser after the awareness session. The police arranged counselling for the girl and a case was registered against the offender. He was subsequently arrested,” says V. Badrinarayanan, Superintendent of Police, Coimbatore District (Rural).

In another case, a Class XI student complained about her former classmate who had been forcing her to come on video call without clothes. The girl told the police that the boy forced her to come on video call and recorded the visuals with which he had been blackmailing her for more videos and photos. “In this case too, the awareness session helped the student report to the police about the sexual abuse and harassment,” said Mr. Badrinarayanan.

According to the rural police, awareness sessions under ‘Project Pallikoodam’ have been conducted in over 370 schools in the district as of Friday, covering more than 36,500 students. “The aim of the project is to prevent crimes against students. Its central principles are creating awareness among children, empowering and safeguarding them,” he added.

Children aged below 10 are educated on basic aspects of child safety such as ‘good touch’ and ‘bad touch’ and how to respond in the event of an abuse. Those aged above 10 are educated on emerging issues including safety in cyberspace, too. The school staff also are educated on preventing sexual abuse and the need to report incidents, if any, swiftly.

K. Sumathi, Inspector attached to the Anti-Child Trafficking Unit, said that the awareness sessions for girls were handled by women police personnel, in order to make the children feel comfortable.

“The initiative has also helped bridge the gap between students and the police. Now students are feeling confident enough to approach us to seek advice for other issues too,” she said. A teacher attached to a government school said that awareness sessions were conducted for girls and boys separately, conveying them the message in a child-friendly manner.