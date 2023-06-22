 Project Pallikoodam helps police stop 120 crimes against children, 30 elopements of minor girls

June 22, 2023 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The child safety initiative ‘Project Pallikoodam’ launched by the Coimbatore District Police in June 2022 helped the police stop 120 crimes against children and 30 elopements of minor girls during the last academic year, said Superintendent of Police V. Badrinaryanan on Thursday. The district police also registered a total of 11 cases against persons whom children named as sexual offenders after attending awareness classes arranged by the police in schools. According to Mr. Badrinarayanan, the district police reached out to 2.10 lakh students in the first phase of the project during the last academic year. He said that the district police will launch the second phase of the programme, Project Pallikoodam 2.0 on July 1. “A total of 80 policewomen who work under the project will visit all the 1,318 schools in the district. They will use devices like projectors to create awareness among school children with audios and videos,” the SP said. While getting feedback from students on the project during the first phase, they wanted cartoons, videos and audios for the awareness programme. Hence, the police will use these audio-visual tools to conduct the programme during the second phase in the current academic year. In the current academic year, the police will also arrange self-defence sessions for children aged below 10. The district police have selected 40 government schools where self-defence training will be given to children with the support of private training institutes. Mr. Badrinarayan added that the district police will launch another initiative ‘Mission Drug Free Kovai’ on July 15, which aims to reach out to 1.25 lakh students studying in 126 colleges in the district for awareness programmes in the new academic year. The police have identified 13 colleges in the district that are located in places with high incidents of drug peddling. The Mission Drug Free Kovai will focus on the 13 colleges first.

