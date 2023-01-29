Project Pallikoodam creates awareness among 1.9 lakh children in Coimbatore district

January 29, 2023 06:00 pm | Updated 06:02 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Project Pallikoodam by the Coimbatore District Police has created awareness among 1.9 lakh school students in about eight months.

The police conducted 3,561 awareness programmes in 1,208 schools since the programme was launched in June last year.

Superintendent of Police V. Badrinarayanan told The Hindu that more than 10 cases were registered based on complaints of serious nature lodged by students. Further, the police received about 150 minor complaints that helped them prevent many instances of parental abuse, neglect, seizure of drugs, etc., he said.

The mass awareness programme was carried out by 60 women personnel who work as women help desk officers. They visited schools in their jurisdiction limits and conducted awareness classes for students.

Awareness classes for children were conducted in two categories -- students aged below 10 and those aged above 10. The women personnel taught basic aspects of child safety such as good touch and bad touch and how to respond in the event of an abuse to children in the first category. Students in the second category were educated on basic aspects as well as other issues, including safety in cyberspace.

According to officers involved in the project, schools welcomed the awareness programmes positively and managements wanted the project to be replicated across the State.

On Saturday, Mr. Badrinarayan felicitated police personnel who were actively involved in the project, especially the women help desk officers. Inspectors of the Periyanaickenpalayam and the Vadavalli stations were felicitated for organising the maximum number of awareness classes. Medals were presented to four women help desk officers from the two stations, namely Kousalya, Meena, Prema and Saritha.

To report crimes against children, public can contact Childline helpline 1098 and Coimbatore district police control room at 94981-81212 and 77081-00100 (WhatsApp).