‘Project Nilgiri tahr to bring back T.N. State animal’s population to a sustainable level’

March 06, 2023 07:52 pm | Updated 07:52 pm IST - COIMBATORE

Bringing back the numbers of Tamil Nadu’s State animal to a sustainable level is the prime objective of the ‘Project Nilgiri tahr’, which is all set to take off with its office based in Coimbatore, according to Supriya Sahu, Additional Chief Secretary, the Environment, Climate Change and Forests Department.

“When we say we want to conserve, then we need to bring the numbers back to a sustainable level. They are identified as highly endangered. When we say that, it is understood that their numbers are quite less and it is less than a threshold. We need to bring the numbers above the threshold. Till then we have to work a lot,” said Ms. Sahu after inspecting a building of the Forest Department in Coimbatore that was finalised for the project.

Ms. Sahu said the Department would set up a new building for the project. Since it would take time, an existing building was used so that there was no further delay.

“This is the first of its kind project in India or maybe in the world. So we have to set very high benchmarks. We have to make sure that everything we do is documented, validated and done scientifically. We want to start the project immediately without waiting for the infrastructure. We do not have time to lose,” she said.

The Department will appoint a team including a director, a deputy director, research associates and biologist for the project announced in 2022.

According to Ms. Sahu, three important things have been decided for the project to begin after discussion with the Chief Wildlife Warden Srinivas Reddy.

First, the project team must conduct a comprehensive survey , assessing various factors including habitat loss. The data collected during the survey will be analysed next. The third part is devising solutions for the intervention and management of the species.

“One of the most important things in the project is the reintroduction of the tahr in the historic habitats. Survey, collection of data and evidence have to be done for that,” Ms. Sahu said. Habitat loss was the main reason for the decline in the population of Nilgiri tahr that lives in a very unique environment. “So, most of our work, apart from the research, is also going to be how do we restore the habitat,” she said.

Stating that the removal of exotic and invasive species from the forests has been going on in a very big way in the State, Ms. Sahu said that such plants would be removed from grasslands, too.

Mr. Reddy said that the tahr project has a component for radio-collaring the animal to study their migration behaviour. “A specific component has been included to study and understand the possible causes of the lumpy skin disease, which has been observed in the animal, as well as intervention to prevent its occurrence,” he said.