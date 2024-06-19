GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Project initiated to adopt 250 children with Type 1 diabetes

Published - June 19, 2024 06:54 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
Adopted children who were provided with insulin dosage in Erode in Tamil Nadu recently.

Adopted children who were provided with insulin dosage in Erode in Tamil Nadu recently. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

A project by the Rotary Club of Coimbatore Metropolis in association with Zigma Global Environ Solutions Private Limited, Erode, to adopt 250 children with Type 1 diabetes by providing them with insulin dosage began here recently. The implementing partner is Idhayangal Charitable Trust.

A function was organised here in which C.J. Narayanan, president, Rotary Club of Coimbatore Metropolis, Arun Prasad, its Secretary, Managing Directors of Agni Steels Private Limited K. Thangavelu and M. Chinnasamy and Krishnan Swaminathan, Trustee of Idhayangal Charitable Trust were present.

Rotarians Mr. Narayanan and Ramesh Veeraraghavan explained the impact of Type 1 diabetes on young children and their families and pointed out how the project could be a lifesaver. Mr. Krishnan gave a detailed presentation of the work being done by the trust and added that they are treating about 2,100 children across the State. A few children and their parents spoke of the travails and near-death experiences in battling the life-threatening condition and how the doctor was able to give them a new life.

In addition to the earlier contribution of ₹10 lakh, Dharmaraj, Director of Zigma, offered ₹ 10 lakh to take care of the needs of an additional 125 children.

