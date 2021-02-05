‘Project Heal’ launched for underprivileged women

Coimbatore

05 February 2021 00:16 IST

Kovai Medical Center and Hospital (KMCH) and Rotary District 3202, with the Rotary Club of Mettupalayam as the club, on Thursday launched ‘Project Heal’ a mobile mammogram and cervical cancer screening unit for underprivileged women.

Vanathi Srinivasan, national president of BJP Mahila Morcha, launched the mobile unit which is fitted with advanced digital mammography device and Pap smear testing equipment.

According to the hospital, the project aims to offer free screening and surgery for breast cancer and cervical cancer among underprivileged women in a 30,000 sqkm area in the region by conducting 200 to 250 camps per year.

The capital expenditure of ₹ 1.9 crore for the five to eight-year-long project was generated through a combination of CSR contributions and voluntary donations from Rotary Clubs, Rotarians, institutions and benevolent members of the public, said a release from the hospital.

KMCH will execute the project as the medical partner by providing qualified staff for the unit, free diagnostic services, and free surgeries.

KMCH vice chairman Thavamani D. Palaniswami, director Mohan S. Gounder, executive director Arun N. Palaniswami, Suresh Ananthakrishnan, project chairman, Rotary Mettupalayam, K. Muthuswamy, president, Rotary Mettupalayam, doctors from KMCH and Rotary members were present at the launch.

Individuals, corporate entities and NGOs can sponsor a camp for underprivileged women by contacting the Project Heal Trust at 81899-68888 or cc@projectheal.in.

The Rotary Club of Erode Cosmos is the regional partner to execute the project in the Erode region.