Project for vegetable market in Coimbatore on PPP mode sees no progress

January 11, 2024 09:02 pm | Updated 09:02 pm IST

A wholesale vegetable market planned at Thirumalaiyampalayam in Coimbatore district on public private partnership almost an year ago has not seen any progress.

Trade and official sources told The Hindu the project had not progressed for more than four months mainly because of an issue related to leasing the land to the government for 99 years.

Trade sources said wholesale vegetable traders, mainly those at TK Market in the city, purchased 11 acres at Thirumalaiayampalayam. The plan was to build shops of 3,500 sq.ft each with solar energy panels, roads, toilets and parking bays. The government came forward to develop it on a public private partnership mode with ₹10 crore grant from the Central government.

The traders had developed basic roads, underground drainage and water tank.

The traders allege that there is no word from the district administration or the Tamil Nadu government for almost four months now regarding the proposal. Hence, they plan to go forward and develop the market with own funds. However, there are delays in getting the required approvals, they allege.

Works will start soon to construct a flyover on Mettupalayam road near MGR wholesale market and there are several challenges at TK market. So, moving the wholesale market to areas outside the city is an urgent requirement. The government should consider this and grant the required approvals at the earliest, the sources said.

Official sources confirmed that the project has not seen any progress mainly because of the lease issue. However, to develop a similar project elsewhere in the district, land should be identified. “We need government or natham land. Space availability is a major challenge in Coimbatore district,” an official said.

