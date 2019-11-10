Project expo for technological innovations in organic farming

A project expo for college students to display their technological innovations related to organic farming will be held in January next year.

This expo will be a part of Velan Thiruvizha 2020, an event to create awareness on organic farming organised by Sri Shakthi Institute of Engineering and Technology from January 3 to January 5. Categories where students can participate are internet of things (IoT) and artificial intelligence (AI) for farming; unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) technologies for development of agriculture and innovative farm equipment design, a release said.

In each category, the best three projects will receive cash prizes and the project that wins the first prize in these categories will receive free incubation at the Sri Shakthi Institute of Engineering and Technology for further development of the product, according to the release.

Registration

The project titles must be registered before November 20. A team of four students can participate in the project expo. For registration and further details, contact 94894 35064.