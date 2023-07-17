ADVERTISEMENT

Project Director, TN health services inspects implementation of health schemes in Krishnagiri

July 17, 2023 09:33 pm | Updated 09:44 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Tamil Nadu Health Services Project Director M. Govinda Rao inspected various health programmes, and infrastructure here in the district.

Mr. Rao inspected and reviewed the functioning of the  urban health centre in Krishnagiri, the expanded Chief Minister’s Insurance Scheme in Jegadevi in Bargur block, and interacted with the beneficiaries under the Makkalai Thedi Maruthuvam Scheme here.

Public Health Registry in the public health information system will be linked to the individual health cards to upgrade quality health system, according to the project director.

Earlier, Mr.Rao inspected the medical camp for the Chief Minister’s comprehensive insurance scheme, Pradhan Mantri Jan Aroghya Yojana, under which medical cover of up to ₹5 lakh is provided. He inspected the updating of the details of the registration on the portal and also distributed the Ayushman Pradhan Mantri Jan Aroghya Yojana Cards to 10 beneficiaries.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

Collector K.M. Sarayu was present.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US